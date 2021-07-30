Mahesh, Kollegal MLA, all set to join BJP

MYSURU

30 July 2021 22:34 IST

N. Mahesh, Kollegal MLA who was the former State president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) before his expulsion, has confirmed that he will formally enter the BJP in due course.

Mr. Mahesh was with the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday when the latter visited the family members of a party activist in Gundlupet taluk who recently committed suicide.

“Mr. Yediyurappa asked me to join the BJP soon and I replied in the affirmative stating that the date to formalise my entry to the BJP should be set by it,” said Mr. Mahesh.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Mahesh, who was elected to the Assembly on the BSP ticket but maintained an Independent status following his expulsion from the party, told The Hindu that there was no contradiction in his action or ideological rift and he had thought over it for two years.

Mr. Mahesh had joined the H.D. Kumaraswamy-led JD(S)–Congress coalition and was a Minister before being dropped from the Cabinet. He refrained from voting in the trust vote which brought down the coalition government for which he was expelled from the BSP.

“There is clarity in my views and hence I have decided to join the BJP as it will benefit my constituency and also my own followers besides giving me a sound footing to work for the development of the region,” said Mr. Mahesh.

In reply to a question whether he could be comfortable with the BJP’s ideology and its perceived anti-Dalit and anti-minority stance, Mr. Mahesh said the BJP had “realised its limitations and there was a perceptible change in the party’s views on various issues”. Besides, there was a general acceptance of the BJP from different strata of society and hence his followers were not averse to his joining the BJP, said Mr. Mahesh.