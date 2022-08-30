Mahesh foundation launches charitable blood bank in Belagavi

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahesh Foundation, Belagavi-based NGO launched ‘MyBlood’, a charitable blood bank in Belagavi on Monday.

Avinash Potdar, past district governor of Rotary, inaugurated the bank at the foundation premises in Kanabaragi.

Mahesh Jadhav, founder, said that the bank would raise awareness among the youth and encourage them to donate blood regularly. There is a huge demand for blood but scarcity arises because of the lack of awareness of donating blood among the youth. The Foundation will launch a website and app to connect the blood donors and the needy. He thanked the industries and philanthropic businessmen who helped start the bank. Pushpa Suresh Hundare, Mahantesh Patil, businessman, and others were present.