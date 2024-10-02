Mahesh calls for action against Yatnal

Former Minister and BJP State Vice President N. Mahesh has urged the party leadership to crack the whip against former Union Minister and Vijayapura MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal for his controversial public utterances.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Wednesday, Mr. Mahesh said Mr. Yatnal’s public statements were affecting the party’s organisational work.

Mr. Mahesh regretted that Mr. Yatnal was repeatedly issuing controversial statements in the public at a time when the party had taken up a membership drive. He said Mr. Yatnal should redress grievances he has with the party’s State and national leadership.

Pointing out that the party leadership had appointed Mr. Vijendra as the State unit president after giving much thought to the matter, Mr. Mahesh said Mr. Yatnal’s utterances would have a negative impact on the party’s workers.

Mr. Mahesh said such action should also be taken against other party leaders who were behaving like Mr. Yatnal. He added that he would urge the party leaders to act against Mr. Yatnal.

