MAHE university bags first position in rating framework

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has bagged the first position for the second time in the ‘Karnataka State universities rating framework’ 2018-19.

This was released on Tuesday by the Higher Education Department in association with the Karnataka State Higher Education Council. MAHE scored 841 out of 1,000, claiming the top spot in the category of established universities (10 plus years of being established).

The department stated that this was a comprehensive assessment of all State, private and deemed to be universities in Karnataka. The report was complied by ‘ICARE Ratings’, the research and analysis division of the Indian Centre for Academic Rankings and Excellence.

KLE University, Belagavi, came second in the ratings with a score of 745. However, Gulbarga University, which was in second place in 2017-2018, dropped to eighth place with a score of 587.

Under the established universities category, eight are State-run universities. In young universities category (5 to 10 years since establishment), JSS University, Mysuru, rated number one, followed by Jain University, NITTE University and Yenepoya University.

In the category of new universities, PES University topped the list while M.S. Ramaiah University, REVA University and Dayanand Sagar University bagged the second and third places respectively.

When asked why none of the State universities featured in the top, C.N. Ashwath Narayan said the rankings would be in public forum and will be under scrutiny. “We will look into the issue,” he said.

Many Vice-Chancellors of State-universities are unhappy with the ratings and said that private universities would be asked to pay a higher fee for the ratings. “It almost feels like they are buying the ratings,” said a Vice-Chancellor of a State-run university.

As many as 43 of 60 universities in the State have been ranked. It is not mandatory for universities to participate in the ranking.

Sources in the department said the total cost of the ranking is ₹45 lakh, which would be spilt among the universities. While State-run universities will have to pay a nominal cost, private universities will have to pay a higher amount.