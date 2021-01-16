MAHE opens BioNEST to nurture start-ups in BT

The Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) under the Union Department of Biotechnology has approved setting up of a BioNEST at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal campus, under the “Bio incubators Nurturing Entrepreneurship for Scaling Technologies” (Bio-NEST) programme.
The approval was aimed at catering to the need of incubating innovative Biotechnology enterprises and to promote entire biotechnology innovation ecosystem in the country, said a release. MAHE’s initiative to BIRAC to augment facilities by establishing BioNEST was granted at the existing Manipal-Government of Karnataka Bio incubator, supported by Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) and MAHE.
BioNEST facilities are equipped with state-of-the-art instrumentation for innovation and technology development and are connected with the global network of start-up enablers and funding agencies.
Bio-NEST provides incubation space to start-ups and entrepreneurs to test their ideas, run their business operations with access to resources and facilities of MAHE to enable the efficient exchange of knowledge as well as to facilitate technical and business mentorship.
The facility can accommodate 30 entrepreneurs at any given time with world-class facilities, infrastructure and services for the incubation of the start-ups in key domains—as biopharma, biomedical devices, dental innovation, biotechnology, healthcare, and diagnostics.
