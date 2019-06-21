MAHE is the top private Indian university in QS World Rankings

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) emerged the top-ranked private university in India in the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Ranking 2020 released on Wednesday.

A press release issued by MAHE here on Thursday said that in the 16th edition of the rankings, Manipal figures in the 701-750 band, up from 750-800 last year, among the 1,620 universities considered and 1,000 published universities from 82 countries. MAHE’s performance was among the top 66% this time.

For the 2020 rankings, QS has analysed over 93 million citations from more than 13 million papers, 45,000 survey responses from employers, and 94,000 survey responses from academics before evaluating the 1,000 universities.

The universities are evaluated on six performance indicators — academic reputation, employer reputation, student-to-faculty ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio, and international student ratio. Four of the indicators are based on hard data, and the remaining two are based on major global surveys — one of academics and another of employers, each the largest of their kind.

In the subject-wise QS World University Ranking announced earlier this year, Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences was ranked in the 201-250 range in the Pharmacy and Pharmacology discipline. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, was ranked in the 351-400 range in Medicine, an improvement of 50 from the previous year.

Commenting on the rankings this year in general and the QS World Rankings in particular, H. Vinod Bhat, MAHE Vice-Chancellor, said, “We have been working hard on every performance indicator and the results have started showing. We hope to improve our position in the world rankings in the coming years, and of course do better in Indian surveys.”