Mahayogini Matha Manikeshwari laid to rest with state honours

Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chavan and other leaders paying their last respects to Mahayogini Matha Manikeshwari at the Manikeshwari Ashram on a hillock at Yanagundi in Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district on Monday.

KALABURAGI

09 March 2020 23:47 IST

A sea of devotees line up to catch a glimpse of the departed saint

The mortal remains of Sri Mahayogini Matha Manikeshwari, who passed away at the Matha Manikeshwari Ashram situated on a hillock in Yanagundi village in Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district on Saturday night, were laid to rest on the ashram premises at noon on Monday.

People from different walks of life from across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana attended the funeral rites. The affection and popularity gained by Matha Manikeshwari were evident as a sea of devotees lined up to catch a glimpse of the departed saint.

Leaders from various political parties, religious, social and cultural organisations were among those who paid their last respects to the Matha.

Advertising

Advertising

Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chavan paid homage on behalf of the State government. A guard of honour with a three-round gun salute was accorded to Mathaji before her mortal remains were interned as per the Shaiva rituals in the cave of the ashram.

Matha Manikeshwari left home at the age of 16 as she was interested in spiritual life. She moved to the cave on top of the hillock at Yanagundi. For the last six decades, she was involved in spiritual activities and creating awareness among the people about ahimsa, peace and humanity.