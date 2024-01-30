Mahatma Gandhi remembered in twin cities

January 30, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The sacrifice and contribution of Mahatma Gandhi were remembered in the twin cities on Tuesday through various programmes, including human chain formed at different places.

As part of the efforts to remember the great leader, a huge human chain was formed in Dharwad from Karnatak College Circle to Jubilee Circle with a large number of students and people from different walks of life joining hands to come together at a programme organised by Souharda Karnataka.

Initiating the formation of the human chain, writer and journalist Ramzan Darga said that thousands of people sacrificed their lives while fighting for the freedom of the country.

“Today is the day that fascist forces murdered Mahatma Gandhi. A befitting tribute to the great soul will be to protect the Constitutional aspirations of democracy, harmony and cohabitation, driving away the fascist and divisive forces,” he said.

Activist Siddanagouda Patil said that communal-corporate unholy politics is destroying the nation’s values. Hiding the truth, lies are being propagated and ignorance is ruling over science. What is even worse is that cruelty is being projected as valour and traitors are being projected as patriots. To protect the values of harmony and cohabitation, human chain is being formed across the State on Gandhiji’s death anniversary, he said.

Convenor of Souharda Karnataka Mahesh Pattar, writers Sadashiv Marji, Basavaraj Sulibhavi and others spoke.

President of Dharwad Zilla Sahitya Parishat Lingaraj Angadi, K. S. Koujalagi, Afzal Bhavikatti, B.N. Pujari, A.M. Khan, S.M. Budankhan, B.I. Iliger, Annapurna Madiwalar, Gayatri Hadapad and office-bearers of various organisations, teachers and a large number of students took part in the programme and paid tributes to Gandhiji.

In a similar event held at APMC Yard in Hubballi, headload workers and merchants formed human chain to observe Gandhiji’s death anniversary.

Paying tributes to Gandhiji, State secretary of Karnataka State Hamali Karmika Federation Gurusiddappa Ambigeri called upon people to be aware of the divisive forces that are trying to spread hatred by playing communal politics to cover up their failures in governance.

President of the federation Basavanneppa Neeralagi and several others took part.