‘Mahatma Gandhi had conflictswithin but he reformed later’

Writer Bargur Ramachandrappa has said that those who criticised Mahatma Gandhi for his conflicting views had failed to notice the changes he had undergone in the later stages of his life and how he had reformed.

Prof. Ramachandrappa was speaking after releasing a book, Nanu Kastur, and inaugurating a discussion on Gandhian Way, organised by the Gandhi Peace Foundation and Ladai Prakashan at Karnatak Vidyavardhak Sangha in Dharwad on Sunday.

He said that men continued to treat women as second grade citizens while granting them social and economic independence and it was an irony that Mahatma Gandhi too had the same conflicts within himself on the issue.

“These contradictions and conflicts continued in Mahatma Gandhi till 1925 but later he reformed. However, society still criticises Mahatma Gandhi for his conflicts within and it has failed to read Mahatma Gandhi in the later stages of his life,” he said.

Expressing concern over the recent developments, Prof. Ramachandrappa said that going by these happenings, there was every chance that Nathuram Godse who killed Mahatma Gandhi might occupy the position of Mahatma Gandhi in the coming years.

“Religious and economic fundamentalists are hogging the limelight by imposing their theories on the general public. The country, which had adopted the economic policies of the U.S., is facing a serious threat. It is now treading on the single-face economic path which is a dangerous trend,” he said.

Although a theist, Mahatma Gandhi was truly secular. Despite his devotion towards Lord Rama, he never brought Sri Rama into the freedom movement. He used salt and khadi as the true weapon for freedom struggle, he said.

Expressing deep concern over the rising crimes, cases of cruelty, dowry deaths, Prof. Ramachandrappa said that these developments had created a fear psychosis among the people. But the sacrifice of Kasturba and the secular principles of Mahatma Gandhi appear to be a sort of solace during disturbing times, he said.

Writer Bolovaru Mohammad Kanhi, H.N. Arati, author of the book H.S. Anupama, Basavaraj Sulibhavi, Sanjiv Kulkarni, Basavaprabhu Hasakeri and others participated.