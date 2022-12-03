‘Mahatma Gandhi forced us to tackle the fascist within’

December 03, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

Practising Gandhianism is what humankind needs today, even in the context of climate change, but it is unlikely to happen, said noted scholar Sudhir Chandra, speaking at a panel on “Why the Mahatma matters?” at Bengaluru Literary Festival (BLF) in the city on Saturday.

Historian Vinay Lal, another panellist, said a large segment of Indian middle class had “abandoned Gandhi.” However, the Gandhian tradition is often reinvented like in the case of Shaheen Bagh, a massive protest led by women.

To a question on whether Gandhian thought was a good source to build anti-fascist politics, Mr. Chandra said with Gandhi it is always back to the basics. “It is a simple act of saying no and facing it’s consequences,” he said. Mr. Lal said Gandhi forces us to look inside and “tackle the fascist within us”.

Mahatma Gandhi during the last year of his life, responding to large-scale violence during the partition, revised his views on the role of non-violence in the freedom struggle, said Mr. Chandra. His prayer speeches during April 1947-January 1948 reveal Gandhiji asking a simple question: if the country and the freedom movement was following non-violence for the past 30 years, how could they turn so violent overnight?

“He found an answer. He said satyagraha was the non-violence of the brave, but he concluded that India had followed a ‘nishkriy pratirodh’ (passive resistance), non-violence of the weak. He quotes Annie Beasant who had once said a pebble at the British gets a bullet back and that is why Gandhiji had so many followers. Gandhiji says non-violence of the weak is only a preparation for violence,” Mr. Chandra said, adding that the country must prepare for a new era of non-violence of the brave.