September 26, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Garag Kshetriya Seva Sangha, Garag in Dharwad district, a national flag making unit, has been selected for the Mahatma Gandhi Seva Award for 2023 by the Karnataka government. The award will be presented to the organisation on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru.

The award carries a cash prize of ₹5 lakh, according to an official press release.

