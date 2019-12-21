Mahatma Gandhi and social media

Way back in 1940, Mahatma Gandhi had thought of a process of disseminating information to the people in a manner to circumvent the British’s crackdown on free speech.

Referring to the incidents, Mr. Rajmohan Gandhi said that Mahatma Gandhi wanted everyone to become his/her own walking newspaper and carry the news from mouth to mouth. The idea, he explained, was to tell the neighbour what one had gathered authentically and this was something no government could suppress.

Mahatma Gandhi had envisaged that such “walking newspapers” had to be sure of the news they give and soon the public could get all the news they want without opening their morning newspaper, said Mr. Rajmohan Gandhi.

He said the words of 1940 are relevant to India of 2019 when there are some much efforts to control the radio and the print media. Today every one speaks of social media but in 1940 Mahatma Gandhi was talking of something similar, he added.