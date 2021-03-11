Mahashivaratri celebrated with gaiety and fervour

Mahashivarathri was celebrated with religious fervour and devotion on Thursday with devotees making a beeline to Shiva temples apart from maintaining night-long vigil.

At the Mysuru palace premises, the cynosure of all eyes was the Trinayaneshwara temple which has a hoary past. The temple traditionally draws a large crowd and it was no different on Thursday. The main deity was adorned with a golden mask to watch which the devotees make a beeline. It was presented to the temple by the last Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar and adorns the deity only during Mahashivaratri after which it is handed back to the authorities for safe keeping.

The Gurukula on the Ramanuja Road, which has 108 Shivalingas, also drew a large crowd while there was a steady flow of devotees to other famed temples including the Mahabala temple atop the Chamundi Hills, the five temples dedicated to Lord Shiva at Talakadu including Sri Vaidyanatheshwara and Mudukuthore Mallikarjunaswamy temples, Maruti temple at T.K. Layout, and Chandramouleshwara temple at V.V. Mohalla.

A 21 ft Shivalinga was made using over 8,000 coconuts by the Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vidyalaya at Lalitha Mahal Palace grounds and drew a large crowd.

However, the crowd was relatively less due to the fear of the prevailing pandemic in some of the temples. At MM Hills in Chamarajanagar district, there were restrictions on the devotees visiting the Male Mahadeshwara temple. The temple otherwise draws thousands of devotees not only from Mysuru and surrounding regions but also from the neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Similarly, Srikanteshwara temple at Nanjangud normally attracts a large crowd. But the temple authorities said it was relatively less compared to the earlier years and attributed it to the pandemic.