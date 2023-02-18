Mahashivaratri celebrated with fervour

February 18, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - MYSURU

Mahashivaratri was celebrated with religious fervour and zeal marked by special prayers, fasting by the devout besides visiting temples.

The region is replete with major shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva and the more historic ones drew a sea of humanity throughout the day.

The Srikanteshwara temple at Nanjangud has a history of over 1,000 years and historians have recorded the contribution of various dynasties from the period of the Gangas down to the Wadiyars with embellishment of the temple by the Hoysalas and the Vijayanagar rulers.

Renowned as Dakshina Kashi, the temple town on the banks of river Kapila attracted devotees from across the State.

Male Mahadeshwara at M.M. Hills in Chamarajanagar district too saw a surge in the number of devotees many of whom have a tradition of trekking from their respective native villages covering long distances to have the darshan of the deity.

Located in the middle of the forests and bordering Tamil Nadu, the famous shrine drew devotees from the neighbouring State as well. The authorities in anticipation of a surge in visitors, have banned the use of two-wheelers to M.M. Hills from February 17 to 21 in a bid to avert traffic jam.

There was a steady stream of devotees throughout the day to Talakadu in T.Narsipur taluk and which is known for five shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva. They are Vaidyanatheshwara, Maruleshwara, Pataleshwara, Mudukotore Mallikarjunaswamy and Sri Arkeshwara all of which drew a large number of devotees.

Within the city the Trinayaneshwara or Trineshwara temple on the palace premises was flocked by devotees throughout the day. The devotees offered bilva patra or bilva leaves to the series of Shivalingas in the temple complex and the cynosure of all eyes was the main deity which was adorned with the golden mask or ‘Chinnada Kolaga’ presented by the last maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar in the early 1950s. The golden mask is taken out of the treasury only once a year during Mahashivaratri and devotees make a beeline to the temple for the darshan braving the searing heat of the day.

There were special prayers and chanting of Rudram, Chamakam, performance of bilavarchane and other rituals at all shrines. The other temples in the city which drew a large number of devotees throughout the day included Gurukula where 108 Shivalingas have been installed, the Chandramouleshwara temple at Mathru Mandali Circle, Maruti temple at T.K.Layout, and Mahabaleshwara temple atop the Chamundi Hills which is one of the oldest temples and historically significant belonging to the period of the Gangas and is more than 1,000 years old.