Mahashivaratri celebrated with fervour

Mahasahivaratri was marked by special prayers and visits to temples by the devout, on Tuesday.

The Srikanteshwara temple at Nanjangud, the shrine of Male Mahadeshwara at M.M. Hills, Chamarajeshwara temple in Chamarajanagar, and the five shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva at Talakadu were among those with high footfall of devotees throughout the day.

In Mysuru city, there was a steady stream of visitors to Trinayaneshwara orTrineshwara temple on the palace premises to view the ‘’Chinnada Kolaga’’ or the golden mask which adorns the Shivalinga only on Mahashivaratri.

The ‘’Chinnada Kolaga’’ is a gift made in 1954 by the last maharaja of Mysuru Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar. During the rest of the year it is secured and in the custody of the administration and the district treasury.

Devotees also thronged the Gurukula where 108 Shivalingas have been installed and offered abhisheka and prayers. There was similar rush at Chandramouleshwara temple at Ontikoppal, Maruti temple at Gangotri Layout, and Mahabaleshwara temple atop the Chamundi Hills which is reckoned to be one of the oldest temples in the region.

At Talakadu a majority of the devotees visited Sri Vaidyanatheshara temple. The other four shrines which constitute the Panchalinga darshana circuit - Sri Pathaleshwara, Sri Maruleshwara, Sri Arakeshwara, and Sri Mudukuthore Mallikarjuneshwara temples - also drew the devout.