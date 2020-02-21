Mahashivaratri celebrated with fervour in Mysuru region

Mysuru

21 February 2020

Mahashivaratri was celebrated in the region with traditional zeal and fervour, with the devout making a beeline for temples, keeping night vigil and observing fast on Friday.

Mysuru and surrounding areas are replete with famous shrines and temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, including the Srikanteshwara temple at Nanjangud, Trinayaneshwara temple on the palace premises, the five famous shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva at Talakadu in T. Narsipur taluk, Chamarajeshwara temple in Chamarajanagar, and Male Mahadeshwaraswamy temple at M.M. Hills.

Braving the searing heat and mounting temperature, devotees queued up from morning for darshan at Trinayaneshwara temple. The temple itself is of historic importance and was brought within the ambit of the fort by extending the former’s boundary. The prakara of the temple has a gopura, or tower, built in 1753 AD as per the Mysore Gazetteer, and hence the main structure could be much older.

A significant aspect of Trinayaneshwara temple is the golden mask (Chinnada Kolaga) which adorns the Shivalinga only on the day of Mahashivaratri. It was a gifted by the last maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar in the 1950s and is kept under lock and key for the rest of the year.

Heavy rush

Other temples in the city which witnessed heavy rush included the Chandramouleshwara temple at Vontikoppal and Maruti temple in T.K. Layout.

One of the oldest temples in the region is Mahabala temple atop Chamundi Hills, where a Shivalinga is worshipped. There is evidence that it was in existence during the Ganga period from around 4th century to 10th century. The temple can be dated back to at least the 10th century, according to N.S. Rangaraju, retired professor of Ancient History and Archaeology, University of Mysore. The hillock was called Mahabala Betta before the temple of Chamundeshwari gained in popularity from the 16th or 17th century, seeing the name change to Chamundi Betta. Though the Mahabala temple is among the more ancient ones, it does not attract a very large crowd. But special prayers are conducted to mark Mahashivaratri.

Srikanteshwara temple at Nanjangud was a beehive of activity from dawn as the temple town is popular as ‘Daskhina Kashi’ and attracts devotees from all over the State. Special arrangements were made to facilitate the visiting pilgrims to have early darshan. The entire car street surrounding the temple was packed with devotees, and chants and hymns in praise of Lord Shiva reverberated in the temple. Volunteers served water and buttermilk to the devotees. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation operated additional services in Nanjangud.

The Shiva temples in Talakadu region — Sri Vaidyanatheshwara, Sri Pathaleshwara, Sri Maruleshwara, Sri Arakeshwara, and Sri Mudukuthore Mallikarjuneshwara — also witnessed heavy rush.