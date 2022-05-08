Maharshi Bhagirath Jayanti celebrated in Raichur

A procession was taken out during the Maharshi Bhagirath jayanti in Raichur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

President of the Raichur City Municipal Council Lalitha Kadgol on Sunday inaugurated a procession to mark Maharshi Bhagirath Jayanti in Raichur.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Raichur Rajanikanth inaugurated a programme jointly organised by the district administration, the zilla panchayat and the Kannada and Culture Department at Pandit Siddaram Jambaladinni Rangmandir to mark the occasion.

Principal of Government Pre University College Fakkirappa Vajtabandi, who gave a special lecture atthe event, said that Bhagirath Maharshi is a living example of how one can achieve his goal with commitment, involvement and zeal for the work he has chosen.

“People of the Bhagirath Uppar community should give top priority to their children’s education. Education can help one to overcome most problems that human beings face. Thus, the Uppar community should ensure education for all its members to help take the community towards development,” he said.