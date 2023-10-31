ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra politicians banned from entering Belagavi district

October 31, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has issued prohibitory orders banning the entry of some politicians from Maharashtra who were expected to participate in the Black Day celebrations planned by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti in Belagavi on Rajyotsava Day on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil issued orders banning Ministers Shambhuraj Desai, Chandrakant (Dada) Patil Deepak Kesarkar, and MP Dhairyasheela Mane from entering the district.

The MES that is planning to hold Black Day celebrations, had claimed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had assured them to depute these leaders to Belagavi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

MES, a city-based political party that has been demanding merger of Marathi speaking areas with Maharashtra, observes Kannada Rajyotsava as Black Day every year.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara said in Bengaluru on Tuesday that Black Day would not be allowed.

Mr. Patil chaired a meeting of officials in Belagavi on Tuesday to oversee preparations for the Kannada Rajyotsava day. He said that over three lakh people are expected to attend the celebrations in the city on Wednesday. City police have diverted traffic away from the main streets of the city, to enable the celebrations, Police Commissioner S.N. Sidramappa said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US