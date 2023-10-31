Maharashtra politicians banned from entering Belagavi district

October 31, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Belagavi

The district administration has issued prohibitory orders banning the entry of some politicians from Maharashtra who were expected to participate in the Black Day celebrations planned by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti in Belagavi on Rajyotsava Day on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil issued orders banning Ministers Shambhuraj Desai, Chandrakant (Dada) Patil Deepak Kesarkar, and MP Dhairyasheela Mane from entering the district.

The MES that is planning to hold Black Day celebrations, had claimed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had assured them to depute these leaders to Belagavi.

MES, a city-based political party that has been demanding merger of Marathi speaking areas with Maharashtra, observes Kannada Rajyotsava as Black Day every year.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara said in Bengaluru on Tuesday that Black Day would not be allowed.

Mr. Patil chaired a meeting of officials in Belagavi on Tuesday to oversee preparations for the Kannada Rajyotsava day. He said that over three lakh people are expected to attend the celebrations in the city on Wednesday. City police have diverted traffic away from the main streets of the city, to enable the celebrations, Police Commissioner S.N. Sidramappa said.