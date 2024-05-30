Maharashtra Police book seven people in connection with death of woman after illegal abortion

Maharashtra Police have booked seven people in connection with the death of a woman who underwent an illegal abortion in Mahalingpur in Bagalkot district. Karnataka Police have already booked a case and arrested three people in the case.

The victim, 33-year-old Sonali Kadam, hailed from Alate village in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra.

She had come to Mahalingpur for an illegal abortion after she learned that she was carrying a female foetus.

Maharashtra Police registered the case against seven people, including Kavita Badanavar of Mahalingpur who is said to have conducted the abortion, Sanjay Gowli, Vijay Gowli and Sangeeta Gowli of Doodhgaon in Maharashtra, Babuso Khorat of Kupwad and D.R. Kotwale of Athani.

Meanwhile, police and health department officials raided the house where the outlawed procedure was conducted. They found equipment, beds and some medicine used in the process.

Kavita Badanavar used to conduct the procedure at midnight. She did not use mobile phones. She worked through agents who met her in an empty house near her residence, the police said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has filed a suo motu case against doctors of Sindoor Hospital in Vijayapura, on the charge of conducting pre-natal sex detection.

A case has been registered against four people under the Pre-natal Sex Determination and Foetal Killing Act 1994, member of the commission Sashidhar Kosambe said in a release.