Maharashtra official, MES urge Karnataka not to oppose health insurance scheme

January 12, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Belagavi

An officer from the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s office has urged the Karnataka government not to stop the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Health Insurance Scheme that has a special provision to provide coverage to Marathi speakers in Karnataka.

This is a welfare measure by the Maharashtra government to protect the interests of Marathi speakers in Karnataka. This is aimed at stopping the injustice being committed against Marathi speakers in Karnataka. The Karnataka government, therefore, should not oppose it. On the contrary, it should support the scheme, Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Special Officer (Health) Mangesh Narasimha Chivate has said in a video message.

Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) leaders distributed this message among their followers in Belagavi.

MES youth wing leader Shubham Shelke also released a message in which he said that Belagavi will be a part of Maharashtra today or tomorrow. He said that opposing the scheme is a foolish act. He also said that Maharashtra government is also providing financial assistance to Marathi schools and colleges in border areas of Karnataka and that this will continue.

