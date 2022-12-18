Maharashtra MP to attend Maha Melava today

December 18, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

MP from Kolhapur in Maharashtra Dhairyasheel Mane has announced that he will participate in the Maha Melava being organised by the Madhyavarthi Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti in Belagavi on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter to the Police Commissioner, Belagavi, the MP has requested for requisite arrangements for his visit, as he has Y category security protection.

Meanwhile, Kannada organisations have opposed his visit. After the direction from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, both the States should not make any claims or organise events about the border dispute, till the Supreme Court settles the matter. The Maha Melava is a clear violation of these instructions. Karnataka government should not allow it, Ashok Chandaragi, convenor of Kannada associations, has said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US