Maharashtra MP to attend Maha Melava today

December 18, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

MP from Kolhapur in Maharashtra Dhairyasheel Mane has announced that he will participate in the Maha Melava being organised by the Madhyavarthi Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti in Belagavi on Monday.

In a letter to the Police Commissioner, Belagavi, the MP has requested for requisite arrangements for his visit, as he has Y category security protection.

Meanwhile, Kannada organisations have opposed his visit. After the direction from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, both the States should not make any claims or organise events about the border dispute, till the Supreme Court settles the matter. The Maha Melava is a clear violation of these instructions. Karnataka government should not allow it, Ashok Chandaragi, convenor of Kannada associations, has said.

