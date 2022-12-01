Maharashtra Ministers put off visit to Dec. 6

December 01, 2022 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The visit of members of a high-power committee on the Maharashtra- Karnataka border dispute to Belagavi, scheduled on Saturday, has been put off.

Higher Education Minister and senior member of the committee Chandrakant Patil tweeted on Thursday that the committee will now come to Belagavi on December 6, instead.

“We have been invited by some Dalit organisations in Belagavi to attend the Mahaparinirvan Divas of Dr B.R. Ambedkar on December 6. We have accepted the invitation and we will attend it in Belagavi,” he said. The delegation will have two Maharashtra Ministers and an MP.

Meanwhile, the police have tightened security all along the border in view of the visit by the committee.

