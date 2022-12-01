  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup 2022, Croatia vs. Belgium LIVE: VAR cancels Croatian penalty

Maharashtra Ministers put off visit to Dec. 6

December 01, 2022 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The visit of members of a high-power committee on the Maharashtra- Karnataka border dispute to Belagavi, scheduled on Saturday, has been put off.

Higher Education Minister and senior member of the committee Chandrakant Patil tweeted on Thursday that the committee will now come to Belagavi on December 6, instead.

“We have been invited by some Dalit organisations in Belagavi to attend the Mahaparinirvan Divas of Dr B.R. Ambedkar on December 6. We have accepted the invitation and we will attend it in Belagavi,” he said. The delegation will have two Maharashtra Ministers and an MP.

Meanwhile, the police have tightened security all along the border in view of the visit by the committee.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.