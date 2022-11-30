Maharashtra Ministers, MP to visit Belagavi on Saturday

November 30, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Three members of a high-power committee of the Maharashtra government, which is looking into the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute, will tour Belagavi city on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Dada Patil, Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai and Member of Parliament Dhairyashil Mane will arrive from Kolhapur, by road.

They will garland the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji at Shivaji Garden in Shahapur in the old city and the committee members will offer floral tributes at the martyr’s memorial in Hindalga village.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They will meet Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti leaders at the MES office and the Madhyavarthi Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MMES) offices in the old city. Later, they will visit Tukaram Maharaj cultural committee office.

The committee members will pay a visit to the houses of MES martyrs, Prakash Margale, Madhu Bandekar and Vidya Shindolkar. Also, they will visit border villages Uchagaon, Sulga and Belgundi before returning to Kolhapur in the evening.

The tour programme does not specify any meeting of the committee members with MES or MMES members.

But the committee members are scheduled to spend 10 minutes each in the offices of the MES and MMES, where they are expected to speak to pro-Marathi activists.

Meanwhile, the State police have made elaborate security arrangements for the visit of the committee members. A high alert has been issued across the city following threats from Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists who have said that they will disrupt the meeting of Maharashtra Ministers and MP with MES activists.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US