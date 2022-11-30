Maharashtra Ministers, MP to visit Belagavi on Saturday

November 30, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Belagavi

Three members of a high-power committee of the Maharashtra government, which is looking into the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute, will tour Belagavi city on Saturday.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Dada Patil, Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai and Member of Parliament Dhairyashil Mane will arrive from Kolhapur, by road.

They will garland the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji at Shivaji Garden in Shahapur in the old city and the committee members will offer floral tributes at the martyr’s memorial in Hindalga village.

They will meet Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti leaders at the MES office and the Madhyavarthi Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MMES) offices in the old city. Later, they will visit Tukaram Maharaj cultural committee office.

The committee members will pay a visit to the houses of MES martyrs, Prakash Margale, Madhu Bandekar and Vidya Shindolkar. Also, they will visit border villages Uchagaon, Sulga and Belgundi before returning to Kolhapur in the evening.

The tour programme does not specify any meeting of the committee members with MES or MMES members.

But the committee members are scheduled to spend 10 minutes each in the offices of the MES and MMES, where they are expected to speak to pro-Marathi activists.

Meanwhile, the State police have made elaborate security arrangements for the visit of the committee members. A high alert has been issued across the city following threats from Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists who have said that they will disrupt the meeting of Maharashtra Ministers and MP with MES activists.