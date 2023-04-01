ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra man’s ‘quest for peace’ after quarrelling with wife foiled by Belagavi police

April 01, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - HUBBALLI:

The Belagavi police have foiled the ‘quest for peace’ of a contractor from Kolhapur in Maharashtra, who was heading to Goa with ₹26 lakh in cash ‘in search of peace’ after a feud with his wife

The Hindu Bureau

The Belagavi police have foiled the ‘quest for peace’ of a contractor from Kolhapur in Maharashtra, who was heading to Goa with ₹26 lakh in cash ‘in search of peace’ after a feud with his wife.

According to the Belagavi police, the man was intercepted on Friday night when he entered Belagavi city in his car carrying the unaccounted for cash. The money had been seized and handed over to Income Tax officials.

When asked for documents, the man told the police that he was fed up with his wife, with whom he had a quarrel, and left for Goa ‘in search of peace’ with the cash. He told the police that his wife was intelligent and would trace him based on his online transactions and therefore he was carrying cash.

The contractor told the police that he was on the way to Goa using Google Maps and had entered the city without knowing about the elections. The Belagavi Market Police have registered a case.

