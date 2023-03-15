Maharashtra govt.’s health scheme covering Karnataka villages a threat to federal system: Siddaramaiah

March 15, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah has said that Chief Minister Eknath Shindhe-led Maharashtra government should be immediately dismissed by the Union government as it is posing a threat to the federal system.

Addressing a press conference in Hubballi on Wednesday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has failed to protect the interests of the State, he should resign from his post.

He said that the Maharashtra government’s health scheme covering 865 villages within Karnataka is nothing but a threat to the federal system.

“Maharashtra government has been raking up the border row again and again and now, it has come up with this health scheme. Despite all these developments, the Union government is keeping quiet and our Chief Minister has kept his mouth shut. We don’t know whether the government is dead or alive,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that in cases where one State is posing a threat to the federal system of the country, both State and Union governments should act immediately. And, if they remained apathetic, then it will send a wrong message to the people about the need for continuing the federal system, he said.

Indira canteen

Referring to reports on closing down Indira canteen meant for providing subsidised breakfast and meals, Mr. Siddaramaiah urged the State government not to close them down.

He said that the objective behind starting Indira canteen was to help the poor. “And, if the BJP government wants to close them down just because they have the name of Indira Gandhi, then, they will have to face the curse of the poor,” he said.

Modi’s run for vote

On the frequent visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that when the State faced floods, people died due to scarcity of oxygen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not visit the State to take stock of the situation.

“But, now that elections are round the corner, he is making frequent visits to the State. Along with them, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J.P. Nadda are frequently coming to Karnataka. And, they are inaugurating the programmes initiated by Congress government and projecting them as their own programmes,” he said.