GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra farmers meet Karnataka CM seeking water supply

We are willing to join Karnataka for assured irrigation, representatives from Jatt taluk say

March 06, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Some farmers from Jatt taluk in Maharashtra submitting a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Athani on Wednesday.

Some farmers from Jatt taluk in Maharashtra submitting a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Athani on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A delegation of farmers leaders from Jatt taluk in Maharashtra met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakkumar in Athani on Wednesday, urging them to release some water from irrigation projects in the State to fields in the border villages of Maharashtra.

A memorandum submitted by them said that they are willing to join Karnataka, if they are assured of irrigation. “Please give us water or include us in Karnataka so that we come under the command area of your irrigation schemes,” the memorandum said.

“As many as 40 villages in Jatt taluk are suffering from severe water scarcity. Our repeated pleas to Maharashtra government to find a permanent solution to the crisis have been ignored. Though the entire taluk has been drought-hit, the Maharashtra government has failed to declare it as drought-hit. It has only included a few villages, leaving out several of them,” they said.

“Only around 60 tankers are being used to supply drinking water to villages in Jatt taluk. Assurances made by successive governments to end the water scarcity in Jatt taluk by building an exclusive irrigation project, have not been fulfilled,” they said.

“We, therefore, urge the Karnataka government to share some water from projects like Tubachi Babaleshwar or Kottalagi scheme with farmers in Jatt taluk. If the Karnataka government cannot give us water as we are in Maharashtra, we urge it to include the 40 villages in Karnataka so that we get assured irrigation,” they said.

The former Minister Vishwajit Kadam, Jatt MLA Vikram Sawant, local leaders Babu Mali, Ramesh Patil, M. Siragonda, Nilesh Bamane, Sujay Shinde and others were present.

The delegation also included the sarpanch and members of some gram panchayats.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.