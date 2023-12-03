ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti to hold Maha Melava

December 03, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti, the Belagavi-based political party that has been demanding merger of Marathi-speaking areas with Maharashtra, has announced to hold Maha Melava – a protest rally against the Winter Session of the State legislature in Belagavi on Monday.

The district administration has declined permission to MES leaders, citing law and order concerns. MES leaders announced in Belagavi on Sunday that the rally would be held despite the denial.

S.N. Sidramappa, Police Commissioner and additional district magistrate issued prohibitory orders under CrPC 144, and said that the MES request had been rejected. The request letter had said that they would hold functions in Shahapur, Bogarves and Vaccine depot.

However, there is credible information to suggest that the party would try to hold the rally in Vaccine Depot grounds and some other areas. Therefore the police issued prohibitory orders in Vaccine Depot and Lele grounds, and in areas under camp, market and Shahapur police station jurisdiction.

Later, a team of senior officers including Assistant Commissioner of Police Narayan Baramani, visited Vaccine depot grounds and spoke to MES leaders like Manohar Kinekar, Malojirao Ashtekar, Vikas Kalaghatagi and others.

