Maharashtra drama: It’s Karnataka in 2018 all over again

The installation of the BJP-led government in Maharshtra by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the subsequent developments in the Supreme Court, and the government’s fall within three days, brought back memories of the high political drama in Karnataka last May.

In a similar sequence of events, the B.S. Yediyurappa-led government in the State also collapsed after three days in office on May 19, 2018.

While the State BJP won 104 seats in 2018, the Maharashtra BJP won 105 in 2019. The only difference in the fall of two governments was that Mr. Yediyurappa announced his decision to resign in the State Legislative Assembly without facing the trust vote, while Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Chief Minister, announced his resignation in a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday, without calling the legislature session for the trust vote. Both the governments of Mr. Fadnavis and Mr. Yediyurappa did not have the majority.

Governors in both States administered the oath of office which was, in turn, questioned in the Supreme Court by the Opposition Congress.

In both cases, the Congress wanted urgent hearing of the cases by the SC and the court responded.

In Karnataka’s case, the Court heard the matter at midnight, and in Maharashtra, the top court heard the petition on Sunday, a holiday. The SC on May 18, 2018, ordered a floor test in the Karnataka Assembly at 4 p.m. on May 19, slashing the 15-day window given by Governor Vajubhai Vala to Mr. Yediyurappa to prove his majority.

In Maharashtra, the top Court directed the BJP-led government to conduct a floor test in a day, fixing it on November 27, reducing the seven-day time given to Mr. Fadnavis. However, in Karnataka, Mr. Yediyurappa is now in office after remaining in the Opposition for 14 months.

The resignation of 17 disqualified legislators (most of whom are now with the BJP) led to the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government. The future of the Mr. Yediyurappa-led government now hinges on the results of byelections in which the party must win at least six seats if Mr Yediyurappa has to continue.