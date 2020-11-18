‘Maharashtra Congress leaders targeting political opponents’

Days after the Maharashtra Police raided and seized a car belonging to Jayashree Mattimod, wife of Kalaburagi Rural MLA Basavaraj Mattimod, and arrested two persons in connection with IPL cricket betting, BJP State vice-president Malikaiyya Guttedar has said that Congress leaders in Maharashtra are targeting political opponents by implicating them in false cases here.

Acting upon definite information, a special team of officials attached to Solapur City Crime Branch of Maharashtra Police had raided a house in Kalaburagi on November 8 and arrested two persons and recovered four laptops, 10 mobile phones and a vehicle belonging to Mr. Mattimod’s wife after it busted an IPL cricket betting racket.

Meanwhile, Mr. Guttedar said that the entire incident was a conspiracy hatched by the Congress leadership in pursuit of their vested political interests. Acting on the directions of Congress leaders, the Shiva-Sena-led Maharashtra government is indulging in a political vendetta by implicating family members of BJP leaders here in false cases, he added.

In a related development, Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge has, in a series of tweets, accused the BJP-led government of remaining silent. Mr. Kharge tweeted: “Looks like everyone knows what is happening in IPL betting issue in Kalaburagi except the Home Minister and the department. Not a single reaction on the issue by Home Minister. May be Department has no clue as local authorities were not informed about the raid as they might be involved in it (sic).”