Maharashtra college students injured in road accident

At least 16 college students from Maharashtra were injured in a road accident near Belagavi on Friday. They were all under treatment and out of danger, the police said.

A bus full of students from Kolhapur was returning after their visit to the Kittur Channamma mini zoo near Bhutaramanahatti. The students were coming back from Dharwad after a visit to the Karnataka University. There were around 40 students in the bus.

A van rammed into their bus on the Belagavi - Kolhapur highway, the police said.

A case has been registered.

