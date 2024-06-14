ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra college students injured in road accident

Published - June 14, 2024 08:57 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

At least 16 college students from Maharashtra were injured in a road accident near Belagavi on Friday. They were all under treatment and out of danger, the police said.

A bus full of students from Kolhapur was returning after their visit to the Kittur Channamma mini zoo near Bhutaramanahatti. The students were coming back from Dharwad after a visit to the Karnataka University. There were around 40 students in the bus.

A van rammed into their bus on the Belagavi - Kolhapur highway, the police said.

A case has been registered.

