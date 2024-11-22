 />

Maharashtra Assembly poll results: Karnataka Congress makes standby arrangements

Sources in the Congress said the party high command has told KPCC chief and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to make plans to shift winning leaders of the party to Karnataka

Published - November 22, 2024 07:57 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

With the results of the closely fought elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly to be declared on Saturday, the ruling Congress in Karnataka has been asked to make stand-by arrangements to shift winning leaders of the party to a resort/hotel in the State to prevent any poaching by rival parties.

Sources in the State Congress said the party high command has told KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to make plans to shift elected party leaders to Karnataka. Chartered planes have been kept on stand-by to shift such leaders. Hotels/resorts too have been booked to accommodate them in Karnataka, sources said.

Meanwhile, the party’s trouble-shooter, Mr. Shivakumar, expressed confidence that the Congress alliance would come to power in Maharashtra.

The poll of exit polls has predicted the BJP-led coalition to secure 158 seats, crossing the halfway mark comfortably in Maharashtra. The Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, which comprises Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP, and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), is predicted to secure between 90-120 seats.

