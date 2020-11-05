‘Maharashtra a fit case for President’s Rule’

Belagavi

05 November 2020 20:42 IST

Members of the BJP Yuva Morcha took out a rally in Belagavi on Thursday, in protest against the arrest of journalist and Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami.

They walked to the Deputy Commissioner’s office holding posters and banners. They shouted slogans against the Shiv Sena-led coalition government in Maharashtra.

Morcha leader Prasad Devaramani said that the Maharashtra government had violated the sacred principle of freedom of speech and freedom of the press. “It shows the collapse of Constitutional values in Maharashtra. It is a fit case for implementing President’s Rule in that State,’’ he said.

