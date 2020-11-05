Karnataka

‘Maharashtra a fit case for President’s Rule’

Members of the BJP Yuva Morcha took out a rally in Belagavi on Thursday, in protest against the arrest of journalist and Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami.

They walked to the Deputy Commissioner’s office holding posters and banners. They shouted slogans against the Shiv Sena-led coalition government in Maharashtra.

Morcha leader Prasad Devaramani said that the Maharashtra government had violated the sacred principle of freedom of speech and freedom of the press. “It shows the collapse of Constitutional values in Maharashtra. It is a fit case for implementing President’s Rule in that State,’’ he said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 5, 2020 8:42:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/maharashtra-a-fit-case-for-presidents-rule/article33031864.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY