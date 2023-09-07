HamberMenu
Maharani’s students seek more bus services

September 07, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Upset over not getting positive response to their repeated appeal for running more buses on their college route, students staged a silent protest in front of Maharani’s Degree College in Paduvarahalli here on Thursday in support of their demand.

The protest was organised by the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Karnataka, as the students have continued to suffer from lack of buses for their commuting needs, in the morning and evening, before and after college hours.

A statement from the NSUI said the Maharani’s college students were facing a lot of problems because of lack of buses on their college route. “There have been times when they are forced to walk for two-three km in the absence of buses to reach their college. In the evenings, lack of buses resulted in them reaching their homes late,” said the NSUI memorandum addressed to the divisional controller, KSRTC, Mysuru division.

No steps had been taken to the memorandum submitted to the authorities over the last two years. The lack of action had forced the students to stage the protest to draw the attention of the authorities to the students’ plight, said the NSUI.

In the memorandum, the NSUI demanded that the KSRTC take action into their appeal and improve the services to the college.

