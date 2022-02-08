Maharani’s NTM School in Mysuru demolished amid protest by activists

MYSURU

08 February 2022 16:40 IST

It was demolished to make way for a memorial for Swami Vivekananda, who had visited Mysuru in 1892. The proposed memorial is expected to function as a cultural centre for youth

The Maharani’s NTM School was demolished under police protection late on February 7 night to pave the way for construction of the Vivekananda Memorial amid a strong protest by activists of pro-Kannada and progressive organisations.

The demolition of the building housing the school, which is believed to be more than 130 years old, was preceded by the shifting of the furniture and other equipment a week ago.

Advertising

Advertising

Late on February 7 night, earthmoving equipment were deployed to demolish the structure even as activists, who had been agitating to save the school under Maharani’s NTM School Horata Samithi, reached the spot and physically tried to prevent the building from being razed.

A few activists even lay down before the earthmover, but police took them away. Several activists including S.R. Sudarshan, Hoskote Basavaraj, Ugra Narasimhe Gowda and others were bundled into a vehicle and arrested by the police who were deployed in large numbers.

The controversy over the issue dates back to more than a year ago after a proposal was mooted to construct a memorial for Swami Vivekananda, who had visited Mysuru in 1892 and stayed at Niranjana mutt. The Maharani’s NTM School, however, is situated in the same premises as the mutt.

The government, which merged the school with other nearby institutions, transferred the land to Ramakrishna Mission that had been entrusted with the responsibility of constructing the memorial for Swami Vivekananda, but pro-Kannada activists strongly opposed the demolition of the school building.

The matter went to court, but the High Court of Karnataka gave a ruling in favour of Ramakrishna Mission. However, the activists continued to bring pressure on the government to save the school, which is reckoned to be among the earliest schools for girls, by bringing a law to bypass the court order.

The proposed memorial is expected to function as a cultural centre for youth, housing a meditation centre, yoga training centre and facilities for competitive examinations, and a library to help the student community.