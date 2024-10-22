Maharani College gets approval to increase intake capacity for BCom course

The academic council of the University of Mysore on Tuesday gave its approval for increasing the intake capacity for the first-year BCom course at the Maharani Commerce and Management College in Mysuru. As against the sanctioned intake of 690 seats, the college had admitted a total of 1,100 students. The admissions had been done for the academic year 2024-25, and the matter came up for discussion at the meeting here.

The college had exceeded the intake capacity in 2023-24, with the students turning up for admissions.

The meeting, which was presided over by Vice-Chancellor N.K. Lokanath, was told that the seat intake with permanent affiliation for the first year BCom course had been fixed at 240 seats and the temporary affiliation had also been approved for 450 seats. The total intake of seats for the year was 690.

However, the college authorities admitted 410 additional students for the year 2024-25, like it did in 2023-24, taking the total number of students taking admission for the course to 1,100.

In the interest of the future of students, with the college management giving admissions exceeding the intake, the Vice-Chancellor, on December 6, 2023, approved the intake and the affiliation for the additional seats. The subject was brought before the academic council meeting here on Tuesday for its approval.

The meeting was told that affiliation for the additional seats was limited to the academic year 2024-25. M r. Lokanath said the university will allow about 15% additional admissions but not more than what has been done since last year from the next academic year.

The colleges have been warned against exceeding the intake fixed by the university and if the college exceeded the intake of seats then the principles of the respective colleges would be held responsible.

Registrar V.R. Shylaja and senior officials from the university were present.

On the occasion, Mr. Lokanath told the meeting comprising deans and chairpersons of the board of studies and examination that the academic calendar has to be strictly complied with and added that the government has instructed for adhering to the calendar for the UG and PG courses.

He said the UG and PG programmes have commenced with a delay for the year 2024-25. “By cutting down the break given after a semester, we can overcome the delay and complete the syllabus for the courses with the prescribed time limit.”

