Mahadevi Akkagala Sammelan at Anubhava Mantapa in Kalaburagi from Saturday

September 21, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The 13th edition of Mahadevi Akkagala Sammelan, a two-day conference of women believing in Basava philosophy, organised by Dr. B.D. Jatti Centre of Vachana Studies and Research, Kalaburagi Basava Samithi, is scheduled to be held at Anubhava Mantapa in Kalaburagi from Saturday.

Addressing a media conference at Anubhava Mantapa here on Thursday, Vilasavathi Khuba and Jayashree Dande, president and working president of Kalaburagi Basava Samithi, respectively, said that the two-day event will be completely managed by women who believe in Basava philosophy. The event will also see participation by women believing in Basava philosophy.

“Karunadevi Dhannur, a Sharane from Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh, who has been working for the dissemination of Sharana philosophy, will preside over the two-day event. She hails from Dhannur in Bidar district but moved to Srisailam where she is spreading Sharana ideology. Gangambika Patil, another Sharane from Bidar, will inaugurate the event,” Ms. Dande said.

Ms. Dande announced that Dakshayani Sharanabasavappa Appa, wife of Sharanabasavappa Appa, who is the head of Sharnbasveshwara Samsthan in Kalaburagi, will be honoured with Dr. B.D. Jatti Vairagyanidhi Akka award during the event.

As per information shared by Ms. Dande and Ms. Khuba, multiple sessions on the different aspects of Sharana philosophy with a special focus on women, marriage and family, apart from cultural events, have been planned for the two-day conference.

To a question, Ms. Khuba said that Basava Samithi will not collect any funds from the public to organise the event.

“We will not collect donations from the public for the organisation of the event. Basava Samithi itself will bear all the expenses from its corpus funds. Over 170 women from different districts will participate in the event as resource persons and performers in the cultural events. We are expecting about 600 to 1,000 women as audience. The Basava Samithi will bear all the expenses,” Ms. Khuba said.

“These days, we are witnessing weakening relationships in families. People are facing so many problems in their marriages and families. Considering these issues, we have planned a special session on the topic in the light of how Sharana and Sharanes of the 12th Century managed their marriages and families. We hope that their works and lives will be guiding principles for the present generations in the maintenance of marriage and family,” Ms. Dande said.

Basava Samithi activists Anasuya Nadakatti, Pushpa Wali, Surekha Malipatil and Manjula were present.

