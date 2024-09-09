Mahadevappa’s call to govt. employees to make Karnataka ‘model State’

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa has emphasised the importance of people’s representatives and government employees working honestly and efficiently to ensure that Karnataka becomes a “model State” in the State.

Speaking after inaugurating the renovated building of Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association on Dhanwantri Road in Mysuru on Monday, Mr. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, reminded the government employees of their duty to honour the aspirations of the Constitution by protecting the rights of the people and work towards honestly providing them the facilities they deserved.

He said government employees were the focus of attention in any development work cycle. The work of government employees determines the government’s image and the condition of people’s lives. The government and society can be successful only when the government employees work towards honestly delivering all the pro-people schemes of the government.

Chamaraja MLA K. Harish Gowda, who presided over the function, recalled that his career started as a government employee. Claiming that he understood the responsibilities and the duties of a government employee, Mr. Harish Gowda said all government employees should work for the benefit of the general public.

Mr. Gowda reminded the gathering that the Congress government was at the forefront of protecting the interests of the government employees and pointed out that the State had decided to implement the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, fulfilling the dreams of all government employees. The government has “walked the talk” by keeping its word on the matter, he said.

Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa, who also spoke on the occasion, said a government will be considered to be moving in the right direction only because of the work of government employees.

MLC D. Thimmaiah said everybody does not get as valuable an opportunity as working as a government employee and called upon them to make use of the chance and ensure that the government’s schemes are delivered to the public.

President of State Government Employees’ Association C.S. Shadakshari said the dream of the employees in Mysuru for having an upgraded association building has been fulfilled with the construction of the premises with a government grant of ₹ 1 crore.

Hitherto, the government employees from different parts of the State, who came to Mysuru, had to make their own arrangements in lodges and hotels for their stay. Such employees will be hugely benefited form the renovation of the association building, he said. .

He also pointed out that the employees stand by the government in times of difficulties while delivering programmes to the general public. By collecting revenue for the State’s Budget, which is more ₹3 lakh crores, Mr. Shadakshari said the government employees were behind Karnataka standing second in the country in GST collection.

He also expressed hope that the government’s plan to provide free treatment to its employees and their family members in hospitals is implemented soon.

MLC C.N. Manjegowda, Additional Deputy Commissioner P. Shivaraju, and president of Mysuru district unit of State Government Employees Association J. Govindaraju were also present on the occasion.