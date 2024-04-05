Mahadevappa Yadawad, former MLA and BJP leader announces support to Jagadish Shettar

April 05, 2024 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Belagavi

Mahadevappa Yadawad, former MLA and BJP leader announced his support to Jagadish Shettar in Ramdurg on Friday.

He was apparently upset after the party refused to re-nominate him in the Assembly polls of 2023. It had fielded Bengaluru-based businessman Chikka Revanna from Ramdurg, who lost. Mr. Yadawad did not engage himself actively with party activities later. But he announced on Friday that he had forgotten his bitter experience with the party and would join the campaign instead.

Mr Shettar visited his house in Ramdurg and spent over an hour with him. When the two leaders emerged after the meeting, Mr. Yadawad said, “I will join the BJP campaign in the district. I will work for Mr. Shettar’s victory, there is no question of rebellion.” “It is true that along with me, some BJP leaders like Jagadish Shettar and Anil Benake suffered injustice at the hands of some BJP leaders. They are suffering its consequences today. But let us all forget all those things and work for Mr Shettar,” the 71 year old leader said. To a query, he said the talks were cordial and that his support was unconditional.

Among the reasons that seem to have forced Mr. Shettar to visit Mr. Yadawad were reports that Laxmi Hebbalkar, Minister and Congress leader, was trying to get in touch with Mr. Yadawad. Another is the estimated influence Mr. Yadawad, the senior Panchamasali Lingayat leader could have on the voters. Mrinal Hebbalkar, the Minister’s son is a Panchamasali Lingayat while Mr. Shettar is a Banajiga Lingayat. BJP leaders were worried about Lingayat votes splitting vertically if Mr. Yadawad supported the Congress or remained neutral. The party high command asked Mr. Shettar to meet Mr. Yadawad and console him, party sources said.