Mahadevappa seeks judicial probe

YADGIR

01 August 2020 14:15 IST

Former Minister H.C. Mahadevappa has demanded a judicial probe into the alleged corruption by the State government in purchasing equipment to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and also sought a white paper on the issue.

At a joint press conference with another former Minister and MLA Priyank Kharge in Yadgir on Saturday, he demanded that a High Court sitting Judge probe the issue.

Advertising

Advertising

“Both the Central and the State governments failed to deal with the pandemic. Infected persons are dying without proper medical care. Private hospitals are denying treatment despite suggestions But, instead of attending to such serious issues and ensure proper healthcare, the State government was involved in corruption,” he alleged and added that around ₹2,000 crore was estimated to be misappropriated.