Mahadevappa pulls out of race for Congress ticket from Nanjangud, extends support to Darshan Dhruvanarayan

March 15, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST

MYSURU

Former Minister H.C. Mahadevappa has pulled out of the race for Congress ticket to contest from Nanjangud (reserved) Assembly constituency in the coming elections and has declared his support to Darshan Dhruvanarayan’s candidature.

Mr. Mahadevappa, who was among the aspirants for the Congress ticket from Nanjangud, on Wednesday visited the residence of late Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president R. Dhruvanarayan, who passed away recently, and condoled his son Mr. Darshan Dhruvanarayan.

At the residence in Vijayanagar, Mr. Mahadevappa told a television channel that he was one of the hopefuls for the Congress ticket to contest from Nanjangud just like the late Mr. Dhruvanarayan. But, the party leadership had not taken any decision yet on the ticket.

“However, following my conscience, I have taken a decision to withdraw from the race for the party ticket and extend support to Mr. Darshan Dhruvanarayan”, said Mr. Mahadevappa.

His announcement to withdraw from the race for Congress ticket comes in the midst of growing clamour for the party ticket to Mr. Darshan Dhruvanarayan.

Mr. Mahadevappa, who had been contesting from T. Narsipur (reserved) segment, had chosen to back his son Sunil Bose’s candidature from T. Narsipur in the coming elections and instead contest from the Nanjangud constituency.

Claiming that he chose to seek the party ticket from Nanjangud only because of the wishes of his followers, Mr. Mahadevappa said he will now appeal to his supporters to work for the victory of the Congress party. He said he would campaign for Mr. Darshan Dhruvanarayan if the party fields him as its candidate.

Mr. Mahadevappa, who was also accompanied by his son Sunil Bose, said the sudden death of Mr. Dhruvanarayan had not only shocked him, but also pained him.

He said Mr. Dhruvanarayan was a very active politician and his death was an irreparable loss to the society.