‘Mahadevappa must apologise’

JD(S) State president H.K. Kumaraswamy has demanded that former Minister and Congress leader H.C. Mahadevappa apologise for his remarks on the JD(S).

The Congress leader, during his visit to Hassan on Sunday, had alleged that the JD(S) was an opportunistic party with no ideology and that it could join hands with both the BJP and the Congress whenever it was convenient.

Taking serious exception to the comments, Mr. Kumaraswamy said neither in 2008 nor 2018 had the JD(S) gone to the Congress seeking its support to form the government. It was the Congress which had approached the JD(S). “After the Assembly elections in 2018, AICC president Sonia Gandhi wanted an alliance with the JD(S). We did not go to them. Mr. Mahadevappa should keep this in mind”, he said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy, who represents Sakleshpur in the Assembly, said the State government should give attention to the bad state of the road connecting Hassan and Sakleshpur.

JD(S) leaders K.M. Raje Gowda, S. Dyave Gowda and Raghu were present at the press conference.