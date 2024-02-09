Mahadevappa hands over appointment orders to 173 pourakarmikas in Mysuru

February 09, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa on Friday, February 9, handed over appointment orders to 173 pourakarmikas who have been directly recruited by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) under a special appointment process.

At a function organised at Kala Mandir by the Mysuru City Corporation here for distributing the appointment orders, he said the Congress government was committed to safeguarding constitutional rights. The government’s vision is to uplift the oppressed sections of the society, and has prioritised their welfare.

The Minister said pourakarmikas have been playing an important role in keeping our surroundings clean and hygienic by safely disposing of the trash. This has been their daily routine, and it is one of the hard tasks. They have sacrificed their interests for the sake of others and for keeping the city hygienic. Their sacrifice is helping others in society to live happily as they are taking care of cleanliness. Steps will be taken by the government to launch more welfare measures for the pourakarmikas in the days ahead, Mr. Mahadevappa said in his speech.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said as many as 4,400 safai karamcharis have received ₹40,000 each and the government has spent ₹18 crore on this. “Mysuru City Corporation is the State’s second largest corporation after Bengaluru. I am personally feeling happy for having distributed the appointment orders to the pourakarmikas of the city,” he said.

Mr. Mahadevappa added, “If looking after the cleanliness of the city is your responsibility, it is our responsibility to look after your welfare. It is our government’s responsibility.”

The Minister said the job of cleaning has become a profession abroad but it is different in the country even after the growth of science and technology.

Attempts are being made in the name of religion to mislead the people. In this regard, the government has taken steps to spread awareness among the people of their Constitutional Rights by launching the Constitution Awareness Jatha across Karnataka, the Minister said in his address.

The Minister said the government will examine the proposal for bringing reservation in the contract system. “I am examining the matter. If necessary, it will be discussed in the Cabinet,” he told the gathering.

K. Harish Gowda, MLA, Manje Gowda, D. Thimmaiah, Maritibbe Gowda, MLCs, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, MCC Commissioner Ashaad Ur Rahman Sharif and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.