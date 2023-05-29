Mahadevappa criticizes BJP for displaying ‘haste’ over implementation of guarantees

May 29, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - MYSURU

Newly-inducted Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa lashed out at the BJP for displaying undue ‘haste’ over implementation of the pre-poll ‘guarantees’ announced by the Congress party.

On his first visit to Mysuru after he was sworn into the Congress Ministry, Mr. Mahadevappa told reporters that there is no question of the government stepping back from the promises made to the voters. “We will implement the promises,” he assured, while questioning the BJP if promises made to the people of the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi nine years ago had been implemented.

Mr. Mahadevappa said the five guarantees given to the people by the Congress will be implemented after making budgetary provision and framing the rules.

Before the elections, the BJP government had taken financial approval for three months of expenditure through a vote on account, he said, adding that the State does not have a full Budget yet. “The Budget may be presented in July,” he said adding that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was already holding discussions with various departments to identify financial resources for implementation of the guarantees.

Referring to the BJP leaders demand for early implementation of the guarantees, Mr. Mahadevappa sought to know the fate of the promises made by the BJP to the people of the country nine years ago.

Mr. Modi had not only promised ₹15 lakh to each person, but also promised to generate 2 crore jobs every year, double the farmers’ income and bring back the black money stashed in banks abroad. After nine years, do we have 18 crore jobs, he questioned.

He said the Congress party was known to walk the talk. Prior to the 2013 elections, the Congress has made 165 assurances and the Siddaramaiah government, which came to power after the elections, had implemented not just the pre-poll promises, but went ahead and even waived farmers loans from co-operative banks upto ₹50,000.

Mr. Siddaramaiah is known for keeping his promises, he said. “There is no need for confusion or needless controversy on the implementation of the five guarantees,” he said.

No dissatisfaction

Mr. Mahadevappa also clarified that he was not dissatisfied with the portfolio of Social Welfare allocated to him.

He said he had neither sought a Ministerial berth nor preferred any particular portfolio. “I am ready to discharge any responsibility given to me,” he said.

He said he would soon take up the issue of scholarship denial to students belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and minorities. He said, if needed, he would also speak to the Centre on the issue.