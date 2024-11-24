Mahadevappa and Vishwanath differ on reasons of bypoll results in State 

While Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa interpreted the Congress party’s clean sweep of the bypolls to three Assembly constituencies in the State as the “people’s verdict” against the false narrative of the BJP-JD(S) about the Siddaramaiah-headed Congress government, former Minister A.H. Vishwanath begged to differ.

Mr. Mahadevappa told reporters that the Congress party’s victory in the bypolls to three constituencies was an “endorsement” of the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government’s administration and its guarantee schemes by the people.

The results of the bypolls were an “apt reply” to the false narrative of the BJP-JD(S) combine and its political conspiracy against the Congress government, by raising issues like MUDA and Valmiki “scams”. “People of the State know that Mr. Siddaramaiah is an honest politician, who is pro-people and works for people’s welfare,” he said.

No MUDA scam

To a question, Mr. Mahadevappa said there was no ‘scam’ in MUDA at all.

He described MUDA ‘scam’ as a political issue kicked up by the Opposition parties to harm Siddaramaiah’s reputation and his leadership as part of a conspiracy to topple the Government he heads.

However, former Minister and BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath said the Congress party’s victory in the by-elections by no means absolves Mr. Siddaramaiah of the allegations he was facing in the ‘scams’ relating to MUDA and Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

Byelections are always fought on the basis of money power and caste and not on principles and programmes

When asked if the allegations Mr. Siddaramaiah was facing in the MUDA ‘scam’ had not made any impact in the bypolls, Mr. Vishwanath said the implications of MUDA ‘scam’ would have been felt had the byelections been held in Myuru. “People in far-off places like Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur may not be aware of it,” he said.

Not only did the Chief Minister campaign in all three constituencies, but he also deputed 10 Ministers in each of them, he said, alleging that liquor, sarees, and money were distributed in the three constituencies.

To a question, Mr. Vishwanath admitted that groupism in the BJP was not good for the party.

