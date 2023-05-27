Mahadevappa and Venkatesh from Mysuru make it to Congress Ministry

May 27, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MYSURU

MLAs representing T. Narsipur (reserved) and Periyapatna H.C. Mahadevappa and K. Venkatesh respectively made it to the Congress Ministry on Saturday, May 27, giving the much-awaited representation to Mysuru district in Karnataka Ministry.

The induction into the Ministry of Mr. Mahadevappa and Mr. Venkatesh apart from Mr. Siddaramaiah, who is the Chief Minister, will take the total representatives in the Congress Ministry from Mysuru district to three.

Mysuru, which has a total of eleven Assembly constituencies, went unrepresented in the Ministry in the previous BJP Government, which had appointed then Housing Minister V. Somanna and later, the then Co-operation Minister S.T. Somashekar as the Ministers in-charge of Mysuru district.

However, the district was represented in the Ministry during the tenure of H.D. Kumaraswamy-led coalition Government when Chamundeshwari JD (S) MLA G.T. Deve Gowda and S.R. Mahesh, then K.R. Nagar MLA, were accommodated in the Cabinet.

During the 2023 Assembly elections, Congress had bagged a total of eight out of the 11 Assembly seats in Mysuru district. Both H.C. Mahadevappa and K. Venkatesh, who made it to the Ministry on Saturday, are senior politicians having been represented their respective constituencies multiple times.

While Mr. Mahadevappa had earlier, served as Minister for Health, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Public Works Department, K. Venkatesh had served as Minister of State for CADA and Chairperson of Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA).

Sait left out

However, the followers of another senior politician Tanveer Sait, who was elected from Narasimharaja Assembly constituency as a Congress candidate for the sixth time in the 2023 Assembly elections, could not make it to the Ministry.

Mr. Sait too has served earlier as Minister for Labour and Primary and Secondary Education.

His supporters gathered near Gandhi Square in Mysuru and shouted slogans demanding a Ministerial berth for him. They held aloft his placards carrying his photograph.

While N. Cheluvarayaswamy, who was elected from Nagamangala assembly constituency in neighbouring Mandya, was accommodated in the Ministry, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts went without representation.

However, Chamarajanagar MLA C. Puttarangashetty, who was also in the race for a Ministerial berth, has been offered the post of Deputy Speaker.

A large number of his supporters in Chamarajanagar held a demonstration in the town on Saturday in protest against the denial of a Ministerial berth to Mr. Puttarangashetty. They argued that Uppara community to which he belonged has been wronged by Congress Government.

Out of the four Assembly segments in Chamarajanagar, Congress has won three.

In Kodagu, where the Congress has bagged both the seats this time, none of the two first-time MLAs, Ponnanna and Mantar Gowda could make it to the Ministry.

